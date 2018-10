Mniej goli, miliony w dół. Wartość Lewandowskiego spadła

Robert Lewandowski has scored twice to help Bayern win away at...

20.10 | Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored once in each half and set up a third goal to steer the German champions, playing with 10 men, to a 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday for their first win in five games in all competitions.

