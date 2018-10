Wielki kapitan, dwukrotny król strzelców. "Setka Lewego" w kadrze

Foto: Andrzej Iwanczuk/REPORTER/East News Video: TVN24 International

Lewandowski outside Golden Ball shortlist

09.10 | He is unquestionably the number one athlete in Poland. In fact, he is one the elite players in the world. This time, however, Robert Lewandowski is out of luck. He didn't make to the final 30 and will not be taken into consideration for the prestigious Golden Ball award. Most likely, it's due to the horrible performance of Polish national team during the recent World Cup.

