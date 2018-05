Nawałka już w Arłamowie, czeka na piłkarzy. "Dziewięciu wyjedzie z bólem serca"

Foto: PAP/Darek Delmanowicz Video: tvn24

Polish national team coach narrows selection to 32 players...

18.05 | Adam Nawałka, coach of the Polish national team has narrowed his selection for the World Cup to 32 players. The final fight for tickets to Russia will happen in the seaside town of Jurata and later in southern town of Arłamów where the last two preparation camps are scheduled to take place. The final squad will be annouced on 4 June and the chosen 23 players will represent Poland in the tournament. In their first game, Poland will face Senegal on Tuesday 19 June in Moscow. Apart from the African team, Poland will play against Columbia and Japan.

